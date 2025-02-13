Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confirmed by Senate to lead health department

Washington DC - On Thursday, the Senate voted to confirm Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services in President Donald Trump 's administration.

On Thursday, the Senate voted to confirm Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

The vote came down to 52-48, with all Democrats voting nay. The only Republican to oppose the nomination was Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell.

He is now the 15th nominee confirmed to Trump's cabinet since he took office on January 20.

The vote comes a day after the Senate confirmed Tulsi Gabbard, another controversial pick, which McConnell was also the only Republican to oppose.

RFK Jr.'s nomination has been met with heavy backlash, as he has a long history of pushing anti-vaccine sentiments and conspiracy theories.

Last year, he ran for president against Trump as a Democrat but switched to an Independent after failing to connect with the party.