Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confirmed by Senate to lead health department
Washington DC - On Thursday, the Senate voted to confirm Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services in President Donald Trump's administration.
The vote came down to 52-48, with all Democrats voting nay. The only Republican to oppose the nomination was Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell.
He is now the 15th nominee confirmed to Trump's cabinet since he took office on January 20.
The vote comes a day after the Senate confirmed Tulsi Gabbard, another controversial pick, which McConnell was also the only Republican to oppose.
RFK Jr.'s nomination has been met with heavy backlash, as he has a long history of pushing anti-vaccine sentiments and conspiracy theories.
Last year, he ran for president against Trump as a Democrat but switched to an Independent after failing to connect with the party.
RFK Jr. was one of Trump's most controversial picks
His campaign was marred by numerous bizarre news stories, such as him sharing details about his past heroin addiction, claims that he had a worm in his brain, a tale about how he decapitated a whale, and his admission that he collected a road kill bear and left it in New York City's Central Park in the 1990s.
He eventually dropped out of the race and immediately endorsed Trump.
Kennedy has since pushed a "Make America Healthy Again" initiative, and Trump has said he wants RFK Jr. to "go wild" on the industry.
