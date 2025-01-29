RFK Jr.'s former running mate threatens senators who vote down his nomination
Los Angeles, California - Billionaire Nicole Shanahan recently issued a stark warning against Senators thinking of voting against President Donald Trump's appointment of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to head the Department of Health.
On Tuesday, Shanahan posted a video on X, in which she sent a "bipartisan message" directly from her to Senators who have expressed hesitancy about confirming Kennedy to the role, letting them know "I will be watching your vote very closely."
"While Bobby may be willing to play nice, I won't," Shanahan boldly stated in the clip.
She went on to vow to make it her "personal mission" to make sure anyone who "votes against the future health of America's children" by opposing his nomination will lose their seat in the next election.
"If you vote against him, I will personally fund challengers to primary you in your next election, and I will enlist hundreds of thousands to join me," Shanahan continued.
"You're either on the side of transparency and accountability, or you're standing in the way," she added. "Please choose wisely."
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faces an uphill confirmation battle
In 2024, Kennedy ran for president, choosing Shanahan as his running mate, as she vowed to help fund his campaign.
Kennedy later dropped out, and immediately endorsed Trump, who ultimately went on to win.
Trump tapped Kennedy to lead the Department of Health, which will require Senate approval.
The nomination has been met with heavy backlash from health officials across the country, who argue his anti-vaccine and alternative medicine views are "dangerous."
Earlier this week, Caroline Kennedy, RFK Jr.'s cousin, penned a scathing letter, describing her relative as "perverse" and a "predator," and urged the Senate to vote down his appointment.
RFK Jr. will attend two hearings before two separate Senate committees this coming Wednesday and Thursday, with the Senate expected to issue a verdict by the end of the week.
Cover photo: Collage: WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Patrick T. Fallon / AFP