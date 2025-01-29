RFK Jr.'s former running mate threatens senators who vote down his nomination

Los Angeles, California - Billionaire Nicole Shanahan recently issued a stark warning against Senators thinking of voting against President Donald Trump 's appointment of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to head the Department of Health.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s (l.) former running mate Nicole Shanahan recently threatened senators who oppose his nomination to lead the Department of Health. © Collage: WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Patrick T. Fallon / AFP

On Tuesday, Shanahan posted a video on X, in which she sent a "bipartisan message" directly from her to Senators who have expressed hesitancy about confirming Kennedy to the role, letting them know "I will be watching your vote very closely."

"While Bobby may be willing to play nice, I won't," Shanahan boldly stated in the clip.

She went on to vow to make it her "personal mission" to make sure anyone who "votes against the future health of America's children" by opposing his nomination will lose their seat in the next election.

"If you vote against him, I will personally fund challengers to primary you in your next election, and I will enlist hundreds of thousands to join me," Shanahan continued.

"You're either on the side of transparency and accountability, or you're standing in the way," she added. "Please choose wisely."