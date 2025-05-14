Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he "doesn't want to give advice" as he's grilled on vaccine stance

Washington DC - President Donald Trump's health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gave mixed messages Wednesday on whether children should be vaccinated and defended a brutal series of budget cuts in a grilling by congressional Democrats.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gave mixed messages Wednesday on whether children should be vaccinated and defended a brutal series of budget cuts in a grilling by congressional Democrats. © JIM WATSON / AFP

The hearing – ostensibly about Trump's 2026 budget proposal – offered Democrats a chance to pressure Kennedy on layoffs, budget cuts, and a measles outbreak that has killed three children and sickened more than a thousand.

Asked in the House of Representatives if he would vaccinate his own child for measles, the long-time vaccine skeptic initially declined to respond.

"If I answer that question directly, it will seem like I'm giving advice to other people, and I don't want to be doing that," Kennedy told Democratic Representative Mark Pocan during the session, which was interrupted by protesters.

Pocan responded that Kennedy oversees the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a premier US government public health service, and therefore advising on vaccines is "kind of your jurisdiction."

Later, Kennedy said he was "recommending" vaccination as "the best way to stop the spread."

But asked the same question about chicken pox and Polio, Kennedy said "I don't want to give advice."