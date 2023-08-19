Ron DeSantis urged Disney to drop its lawsuit – instead, he got hit with more legal trouble!

Tallahassee, Florida - Governor Ron DeSantis and his appointed Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board are facing more legal pressure from Disney as the merry-go-round continues with a countersuit to a countersuit!

Ron DeSantis and his Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board were hit with a counter lawsuit from Disney after DeSantis asked to drop the case. © Collage: Patrick T. FALLON / AFP & Megan Varner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Axios, Disney this week filed a counterclaim against the board's lawsuit – which was itself already a counterclaim!

Disney alleges the board, which DeSantis appointed to oversee the Reedy Creek Improvement District, breached its contract with them, and is seeking an unspecified amount of damages.

In March 2022, Disney publicly vowed to fight DeSantis' controversial Don't Say Gay bill. DeSantis retaliated by signing legislation to dissolve Disney's special district status for its theme park in the state.

The entertainment giant responded with their own lawsuit against DeSantis and the board, and the board clapped back with a countersuit in May.

Disney's move comes after DeSantis, who has made the feud a focal point of his 2024 presidential campaign as he wages war against "wokeness," said in a recent interview that he had "basically moved on," and urged the company to "drop the lawsuit."