Rudy Giuliani held in contempt of court – again

Washington DC - A US judge held former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani in contempt of court on Friday for continuing to defame two Georgia election workers.

Rudy Giuliani, former lawyer for President-elect Donald Trump, has been found guilty of defaming two Georgia election workers. © REUTERS

Giuliani, Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, was ordered by a federal jury in Washington in December 2023 to pay nearly $148 million to Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea "Shaye" Moss for repeatedly making false claims that they engaged in 2020 election fraud.

At a court hearing in Washington on Friday, District Judge Beryl Howell found Giuliani in contempt and threatened him with potential fines if he continues to make defamatory remarks about the pair.

It was the second time this week the 80-year-old Giuliani was found in contempt of court.

A district judge in New York held him in contempt on Monday for failing to reveal information about assets he has been ordered to hand over to Freeman and Moss.

Giuliani attacked Howell following the hearing in Washington, calling her a "mockery of a judge" and saying she is "dying to give me a prison sentence."

"I shouldn't be the one that's paying fines," he told reporters. "I shouldn't be the one in contempt, she should be."