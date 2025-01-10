Senator John Fetterman to meet with Trump ahead of inauguration

Palm Beach, Florida - Controversial Democratic Senator John Fetterman has accepted an invitation to meet with President-elect Donald Trump before his inauguration on January 20.

Democratic Senator John Fetterman has announced plans to meet with President-elect Donald Trump before the latter's inauguration. © AFP/Rebecca Droke

The Pennsylvania elected official will attend a meeting at the Mar-a-Lago estate, marking the first time a sitting Democratic senator has met with Trump since last year's presidential election.

"That is the plan. Yes, we are going to have a conversation," Fetterman said in a statement to CBS.

Claiming "no one is my gatekeeper," Fetterman said he thinks it's reasonable to open a line of dialogue with the incoming president.

It is believed Trump will use the meeting to press Fetterman to support a number of his nominees for Senate confirmation.

For his part, Fetterman has said he'll speak with anyone if it helps him push forward with legislation benefitting his Pennsylvanian constituents.