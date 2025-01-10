Senator John Fetterman to meet with Trump ahead of inauguration

Controversial Democratic Senator John Fetterman has revealed in a statement that he will meet with President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

By Evan Williams

Palm Beach, Florida - Controversial Democratic Senator John Fetterman has accepted an invitation to meet with President-elect Donald Trump before his inauguration on January 20.

Democratic Senator John Fetterman has announced plans to meet with President-elect Donald Trump before the latter's inauguration.  © AFP/Rebecca Droke

The Pennsylvania elected official will attend a meeting at the Mar-a-Lago estate, marking the first time a sitting Democratic senator has met with Trump since last year's presidential election.

"That is the plan. Yes, we are going to have a conversation," Fetterman said in a statement to CBS.

Claiming "no one is my gatekeeper," Fetterman said he thinks it's reasonable to open a line of dialogue with the incoming president.

It is believed Trump will use the meeting to press Fetterman to support a number of his nominees for Senate confirmation.

For his part, Fetterman has said he'll speak with anyone if it helps him push forward with legislation benefitting his Pennsylvanian constituents.

Senator John Fetterman shifts to the right

Senator John Fetterman was elected as a progressive in November 2022, but has since shifted to the right.
Senator John Fetterman was elected as a progressive in November 2022, but has since shifted to the right.  © ALLISON ROBBERT / AFP

Initially elected as a progressive, the senator has made marked shift to the right since taking office.

Recently, he co-sponsored the anti-immigrant Laken Riley Act, which has been widely supported by Republicans. The bill expands pre-trial incarceration for non-US nationals and requires the detention of immigrants who have been charged with theft. It passed in the House earlier this week and sailed through the Senate on Thursday.

Fetterman has also called for Trump to be pardoned for his hush money charges and defended MAGA Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert last year when she faced criticism for her son's arrest.

He has been a steadfast supporter of Israel in its 15-month, all-out assault on the people of Gaza.

In an X post Thursday night, Fetterman wrote, "I'm not just a Senator for Democrats – I'm a Senator for all Pennsylvanians."

"It’s my job to find common ground and deliver results for everybody," he said. "And because nobody is my gatekeeper, I will meet with anyone to secure some wins, including President Trump."

Cover photo: AFP/Rebecca Droke

