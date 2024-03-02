Lauren Bobert gets an unlikely defender amidst family drama
Washington DC - Senator John Fetterman recently came to the defense of Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, who has been facing increased public criticism over her ongoing familial drama.
Fetterman is saying, "Back off, haters!"
The Pennsylvania Democrat recently shared a social media post condemning critics that have been unfairly harsh to Boebert, following reports that her 18-year-old son Tyler was arrested earlier this week.
"This is a family in crisis and the recreational cruelty I see on social media needs to be out of bounds," he argued. "I know the impact this has on children. I'm calling for restraint because cruelty has substantial collateral damage.
"We can't ever forget that they didn't sign up for this," he added.
On Tuesday, Tyler was arrested in connection to a "string of vehicle trespass and property thefts" in Rifle, Colorado, and is now facing 22 criminal charges, including 5 felonies.
While Boebert has not weighed in on Fetterman having her back, several prominent names praised the senator, who publicly struggled with and got treatment for clinical depression last year.
In a statement shared with the Huffington Post, Boebert lamented on how her son has "been through some very difficult" challenges, and attention "he didn't ask for."
Why are critics are so harsh on Lauren Boebert?
As Lauren Boebert recently announced she is seeking re-election, but this time in Colorado's 4th District instead of the 3rd which she currently represents, she has been under intense scrutiny.
Last year was especially chaotic for the conservative lawmaker as she faced numerous personal issues that became massive scandals on the public stage. They include her messy divorce and subsequent physical altercation and getting a restraining order against her ex-husband, an almost-fistfight with her colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene in Congress, and wrongly accusing a pro-wrestler of being her father.
Yet her most infamous moment came in September when she and a date were kicked out of a musical in Denver for their raucous behavior during the show, which included vaping and groping each other.
Despite these issues, she has regularly run her campaign for Congress on a staunch "family values" and Christian conservative platform, using Bible verses to defend her views and making a habit of vilifying groups she feels stand in opposition to her beliefs, such as the transgender community.
Boebert, a self-described MAGA Republican, regularly criticizes President Joe Biden for his own familial issues, as his son Hunter has struggled with drug addiction and other issues.
The day before her son was arrested, Boebert coincidentally shared a post describing "The Biden Crime Family" as "the most corrupt political family in American history."
