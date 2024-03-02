Lauren Bobert gets an unlikely defender amidst family drama

Washington DC - Senator John Fetterman recently came to the defense of Congresswoman Lauren Boebert , who has been facing increased public criticism over her ongoing familial drama.

Democrat Senator John Fetterman (l.) shared a social media post defending Representative Lauren Boebert from criticism regarding the arrest of her son. © Collage: ALEX WONG & CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Fetterman is saying, "Back off, haters!"

The Pennsylvania Democrat recently shared a social media post condemning critics that have been unfairly harsh to Boebert, following reports that her 18-year-old son Tyler was arrested earlier this week.

"This is a family in crisis and the recreational cruelty I see on social media needs to be out of bounds," he argued. "I know the impact this has on children. I'm calling for restraint because cruelty has substantial collateral damage.

"We can't ever forget that they didn't sign up for this," he added.

On Tuesday, Tyler was arrested in connection to a "string of vehicle trespass and property thefts" in Rifle, Colorado, and is now facing 22 criminal charges, including 5 felonies.

While Boebert has not weighed in on Fetterman having her back, several prominent names praised the senator, who publicly struggled with and got treatment for clinical depression last year.

In a statement shared with the Huffington Post, Boebert lamented on how her son has "been through some very difficult" challenges, and attention "he didn't ask for."