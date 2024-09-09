Tim Walz uses gay penguins story to take down JD Vance in viral dig

Washington, DC - A video of vice presidential candidate Tim Walz slamming his Republican rival, JD Vance , has been getting a lot of attention on social media.

A clip of Tim Walz (r.) criticizing his Republican rival JD Vance using a children's book about "gay penguins" went viral over the weekend. © Collage: JEFF SWENSEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Allison Bailey / AFP

On Saturday evening, Walz gave a speech at the Human Rights Campaign's national dinner, in which he touched on an aggressive effort by conservatives across the country to ban books from schools and classrooms – particularly targeting subjects relating to the LGBTQ+ community.

"This is what these folks are focusing on, spending their time on," Walz explained, "like reading about two male penguins who love each other is somehow going to turn your children gay."

Walz let the audience sit with his point for a moment, garnering laughter from the crowd.

"Here's what I tell you – it's a fact of life, some people are gay," he continued.

"But you know what's not a fact of life? That our children need to be shot dead in schools," he argued, adding that the same people advocating for book bans are "okay with weapons of war being in our schools."

A clip of his comments shared on X has amassed over three million views.