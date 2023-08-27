Vivek Ramaswamy says he wants Elon Musk to be presidential advisor for scary reason

Newton, Iowa - Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has said he wants billionaire Elon Musk to be his advisor if elected to the White House.

Biotech entrepreneur and GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy (r.) has said he would like billionaire Elon Musk to serve as one of his advisors if he wins the 2024 election. © Collage: JOEL SAGET / AFP & KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP

Rightwing biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy was asked during a campaign event in Iowa on Friday from whom he would seek guidance if he wins the 2024 presidential election.

"I’ve enjoyed getting to know better, Elon Musk recently, I expect him to be an interesting adviser of mine because he laid off 75% of the employees at Twitter," Ramaswamy responded, according to NBC, noting he wants to bring in people with "a blank fresh impression."

The GOP candidate has said his interactions with the X chief have been largely limited to communication over social media.

Musk previously invited Ramaswamy to discuss his campaign on Twitter Spaces. Last week, he reposted a clip of an interview between Ramaswamy and Tucker Carlson, calling the 38-year-old "a very promising candidate."

The political newcomer had standout performance at the first 2024 GOP primary debate earlier this month, where he expressed support for shutting down the Department of Education, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.