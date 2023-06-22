Will Hurd becomes latest Republican to launch 2024 bid for president

Washington DC - Former Texas Congressman Will Hurd has become the latest Republican to announce he will take on Donald Trump in the 2024 GOP presidential primary.

Former Texas Congressman Will Hurd announced his 2024 bid for president on June 22, 2023. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Hurd, who represented Texas in Congress from 2015 through 2021, on Thursday formally announced his bid for the presidency.

"This morning, I filed to be the Republican nominee for president of the United States. This is a decision that my wife and I decided to do because we live in complicated times, and we need common sense," the former CIA officer told CBS News.

The 45-year-old politician and outspoken critic of Donald Trump listed "illegal immigration," the opioid crisis, inflation, crime, and education among the issues driving his campaign in an announcement video shared to social media.

"President Biden can’t solve these problems – or won’t," Hurd said. "And if we nominate a lawless, selfish, failed politician like Donald Trump – who lost the House, the Senate, and the White House – we all know Joe Biden will win again."