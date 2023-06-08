North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum joins GOP race for president

Fargo, North Dakota - North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum has become the latest Republican to join the 2024 race for president.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum waves to the crowd at an event in Fargo to announce his 2024 campaign for president. © REUTERS

"We need new leadership for the changing economy. We need a leader who understands the real work that Americans do every day," Burgum said at his campaign kick-off in Fargo on Wednesday.

"Someone who's worked alongside our farmers, our ranchers, and our small business owners; someone who's held jobs where you shower at the end of the day, not at the beginning," the former software company CEO continued.

"We need a leader who's clearly focused on three things: economy, energy, and national security."

In his speech, Burgum also took aim at incumbent Joe Biden, criticizing the president's tax policy and blaming him for high inflation and an "out-of-control border ignored by the White House."

"Where we come from, when something isn't working, you stop and you try something new. Joe Biden has got to go," the Arthur native said to cheers from the crowd.