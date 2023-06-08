North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum joins GOP race for president
Fargo, North Dakota - North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum has become the latest Republican to join the 2024 race for president.
"We need new leadership for the changing economy. We need a leader who understands the real work that Americans do every day," Burgum said at his campaign kick-off in Fargo on Wednesday.
"Someone who's worked alongside our farmers, our ranchers, and our small business owners; someone who's held jobs where you shower at the end of the day, not at the beginning," the former software company CEO continued.
"We need a leader who's clearly focused on three things: economy, energy, and national security."
In his speech, Burgum also took aim at incumbent Joe Biden, criticizing the president's tax policy and blaming him for high inflation and an "out-of-control border ignored by the White House."
"Where we come from, when something isn't working, you stop and you try something new. Joe Biden has got to go," the Arthur native said to cheers from the crowd.
Doug Burgum faces stiff competition in 2024 Republican primary
Burgum first took office as governor of North Dakota in 2016 and handily won his race for reelection in 2020.
While Burgum is confident he has what it takes to win the presidential nomination, his path to the White House will be anything but smooth.
Former President Donald Trump is currently the GOP frontrunner and the man to beat in the 2024 primary race.
The crowded Republican ticket also includes former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, ex-Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, talk radio host Larry Elder, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, and ex-New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.
In the Democratic primary, Biden is facing off against progressive challenger Marianne Williamson and environmental lawyer Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Cover photo: REUTERS