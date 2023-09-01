Biden administration deports people to Haiti despite evacuation warning

Alexandria, Louisiana - The Biden administration on Thursday sent a deportation flight to Haiti, just one day after the State Department issued an evacuation warning for US citizens in the country.

The Biden administration sent a deportation flight of over 60 migrants to Haiti one day after issuing an evacuation advisory for US citizens in the country. © IMAGO / AFLO

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) sent a deportation flight to Haiti, its second in August, out of Alexandria, Louisiana, on Thursday. The plan reportedly had more than 60 Haitian nationals on board when it landed in Port-au-Prince.

The move came one day after the US State Department issued a security warning urging US citizens in Haiti to leave the country. "Do not travel to Haiti due to kidnapping, crime, civil unrest and poor health care infrastructure," the advisory stated.

"Those two cannot happen at the same time. You cannot be evacuating people and deporting people at the same time. That is beyond inhumane," Guerline Jozef, executive director of the Haitian Bridge Alliance, told The Hill.

"It is definitely a violation against human rights," she added.