Judge seeks guarantee Kilmar Abrego Garcia won't be deported before lifting injunction

Greenbelt, Maryland - A federal judge in Maryland on Monday sought assurances that President Donald Trump's administration would not deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia before she has lifted an injunction blocking his removal from the country.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia speaks during a rally and prayer vigil for him before he enters an ICE field office in Baltimore, Maryland, on August 25, 2025. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"If I don't lift the injunction, you are abiding by it, and he's not going to be removed? Is that right?" US District Judge Paula Xinis asked government attorneys, according to the Associated Press, to which they agreed.



The Trump administration late last week announced its intent to deport Abrego Garcia to Liberia as early as Friday.

The 30-year-old Salvadoran national has lived in Maryland for years. He has an American citizen wife, with whom he shares a child – also a US citizen.

An immigration judge in 2019 granted him protected legal status barring his deportation back to El Salvador due to risk of harm by gangs.

The Trump administration has, nevertheless, tormented Abrego Garcia for months, accusing him – without providing proof – of being an MS-13 gang member.

Last March, the government wrongfully deported Abrego Garcia to a notorious maximum-security prison in El Salvador, where he says he suffered torture and abuse. He was returned to the US in June and was immediately arrested on human smuggling charges in Tennessee – to which he has pleaded not guilty.

The Trump administration has since sought to deport him to various third countries, including Uganda, Eswatini, and now Liberia.