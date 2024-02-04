NYC to give migrants pre-paid credit cards as border crisis continues

New York, New York - As the migrant crisis continues to grow in New York City, city officials are implementing a new system to help those in need.

New York City will soon unveil a program where homeless migrants will be given pre-paid credit cards to help them buy food as the crisis continues to grow. © STEPHANIE KEITH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The city of New York will now work with Mobility Capital Finance on a pilot program that will provide migrants that arrive at Roosevelt Hotel with a pre-paid credit card, according to The New York Post.

The card is to be used strictly for food.

The amount each recipient will receive on their Immediate Response Card depends on the size of their family and income status.

The move comes as Texas Governor Gregg Abbott continues to send buses filled with migrants to Democrat-run cities across the US as a protest against the federal government's failure to address the border crisis.

NYC is now home to 66,000 migrants, with 1,500 arriving last week, and the funds being used to help them are estimated to reach $10 billion by 2025. The city has declared a state of emergency.

A spokesperson for NYC Mayor Eric Adams claimed the credit card program is expected to save the city "more than $600,000 per month, or more than $7.2 million annually."

Critics have been pointing to measures like the pre-paid cards, which will cost more than $53 million to implement, as Democrat politicians' weak approaches to the problem, while Republicans, such as Donald Trump, push a far more aggressive measures.