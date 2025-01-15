Ron DeSantis calls Florida special session as assault on immigrants' rights intensifies

Florida's Ron DeSantis (c.) speaks during a news conference along with other Republican governors at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club on January 9, 2025. © SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"President-elect Trump was elected with a mandate to stop illegal immigration and deport illegal aliens already in our country. State and local officials in Florida will actively facilitate the Trump Administration’s policies against illegal immigration, and to do that we need to immediately set aside and approve the necessary funding and resources now," DeSantis wrote on social media.

"As part of the special session I called for January 27, the week after President Trump is sworn in, I am calling on the legislature to appropriate funding for detention, relocation, transportation infrastructure, local law enforcement support, and everything else needed for Florida to carry out this mission," the Republican governor added.

Trump's inauguration on January 20 comes as the president-elect intensifies his threats of mass deportations, expanded use of detention, and other measures targeting people without documentation.

DeSantis, who unsuccessfully challenged Trump for the Republican nomination last year, has a long track record of anti-immigrant rhetoric and actions, going so far as to back the use of the lethal force at the border.

The far-right leader's move received praise from Trump, who on social media said: "hopefully other Governors will follow!"