Ron DeSantis calls Florida special session as assault on immigrants' rights intensifies
Tallahassee, Florida - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has called a special legislative session in a bid to curb immigrants' rights as Donald Trump retakes the White House.
"President-elect Trump was elected with a mandate to stop illegal immigration and deport illegal aliens already in our country. State and local officials in Florida will actively facilitate the Trump Administration’s policies against illegal immigration, and to do that we need to immediately set aside and approve the necessary funding and resources now," DeSantis wrote on social media.
"As part of the special session I called for January 27, the week after President Trump is sworn in, I am calling on the legislature to appropriate funding for detention, relocation, transportation infrastructure, local law enforcement support, and everything else needed for Florida to carry out this mission," the Republican governor added.
Trump's inauguration on January 20 comes as the president-elect intensifies his threats of mass deportations, expanded use of detention, and other measures targeting people without documentation.
DeSantis, who unsuccessfully challenged Trump for the Republican nomination last year, has a long track record of anti-immigrant rhetoric and actions, going so far as to back the use of the lethal force at the border.
The far-right leader's move received praise from Trump, who on social media said: "hopefully other Governors will follow!"
DeSantis' special session announcement receives pushback
Despite Trump's support, DeSantis' announcement has not been met with universal enthusiasm from his own party, as Senate President Ben Albritton and House Speaker Daniel Perez pushed back on the timing of the special session.
"It is completely irresponsible to get out ahead of any announcements President Trump will make, especially when uninformed or ill-timed state action could potentially impair or impede the success of President Trump’s forthcoming efforts to end illegal immigration," the two Republicans said in a joint statement.
"Florida's Constitution compels our attendance at a Special Session unilaterally called by the Governor. However, the power to convene a Special Session also resides with the presiding officers. As the people’s elected representatives, the Legislature, not the Governor, will decide when and what legislation we consider."
One of the measures (SB 244) that might be under consideration during the session is a bill introduced Tuesday by Florida State Senator Randy Fine – notorious for his racist threats and intimidation – to ban public colleges and universities with an acceptance rate of less than 85% from admitting students without documentation. It builds off another proposal (SB 90) to end college tuition subsidies for students without documentation.
If enacted, Fine's SB 244 is expected to impact the University of Florida, Florida State University, the University of Central Florida, and Florida International University, among others.
