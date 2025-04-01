Trump plan to end TPS for Venezuelans blocked in federal court

San Francisco, California - A federal judge on Monday put a temporary stay on plans by President Donald Trump's administration to end deportation protections for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans.

A federal judge has temporarily halted the Trump administration's plans to end Temporary Protected Status for Venezuelans. © IMAGO / Newscom World

The order is the latest judicial setback for Trump, whose flurry of executive orders around immigration have repeatedly encountered pushback from judges.

US District Judge Edward Chen said the administration's plan to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) on April 7 "smacks of racism" and mischaracterizes Venezuelans as criminals.

"It is evident that (Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem) made sweeping negative generalizations about Venezuelan TPS beneficiaries," Chen wrote, according to the Washington Post, listing examples where Noem had echoed Trump's false claims that the majority of Venezuelans in the US were criminals.

Noem's justification for the order, made shortly after she was sworn in, is "entirely lacking in evidentiary support."

"Acting on the basis of a negative group stereotype and generalizing such stereotype to the entire group is the classic example of racism," Chen wrote in a 78-page ruling.

M.H., a Venezuelan TPS holder and plaintiff, said in a press release: "My daughter and I rely on TPS to live here. Without TPS, I would risk being separated from my husband and young son, both of whom are US citizens."

"I am beyond elated to know that the judge has granted protection while we continue this fight to protect my family and hundreds of thousands of others."