Washington and Texas spar over anti-migrant river buoys

Austin, Texas - Texas Governor Greg Abbott defied the administration of President Joe Biden o n Monday as the Justice Department sued his state for trying to block the US-Mexican border with a floating barrier and razor wire along the Rio Grande.

Migrants walk by a string of buoys placed on the water along the Rio Grande border with Mexico in Eagle Pass, Texas, on July 16, 2023. © SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

The department told the state late last week that the string of large orange buoys near Eagle Pass, Texas, illegally obstruct river navigation and lack federal permissions.



"This floating barrier poses threats to navigation and public safety and presents humanitarian concerns," said Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta.

But in a reply letter addressed to Biden on Monday, Abbott said that he had the power to protect the "sovereign" interests of Texas by installing the buoys.

He accused Biden of not fulfilling his own responsibilities to halt the arrival of migrants over the southern border with Mexico.

"If you truly care about human life, you must begin enforcing federal immigration laws," Abbott wrote.

"By doing so, you can help me stop migrants from wagering their lives in the waters of the Rio Grande River," he said.

"Texas will see you in court, Mr. President," he added.