Cornel West calls out "cowardliness" over shelved California reparations bills

Sacramento, California - Independent presidential candidate Dr. Cornel West has taken to social media to share his thoughts on this weekend's decision to effectively kill two popular reparations measures in California.

Independent presidential candidate Dr. Cornel West has called out California Democrats over their decision not to bring two reparations bills to a vote. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

"What we are witnessing in the state of California is the very essence of political cowardliness in regard to the reparations bill which should have been signed by the governor and that now is not just being delayed, primarily by the [California Legislative] Black Caucus, but put off, postponed, with another commission, another investigation," West said in a video address.

"That's the last thing we need. We need action," the White House contender added.

West's statement followed a weekend debacle which saw California Assembly members decline to bring two reparations bills to the floor. The measures – authored in line with recommendations by the California Reparations Task Force – would have created and funded a California American Freedmen Affairs Agency to administer reparative justice initiatives within the state.

The legislation was on its final step before heading to Gavin Newsom's desk after passing out of the state Senate and making it through the Assembly committee process. Activists on the ground accused the governor of trying to dramatically alter the bills at the last minute, including by authorizing $6 million to California State University to study how best to implement reparations and determine eligibility criteria.

The California Legislative Black Caucus issued a statement saying it would reintroduce the Freedmen's Agency bill in the next session and would instead focus on advancing its 14-bill priority package for 2024.

"We understand that the legislative process is complex and does not always unfold as initially envisioned. However, we remain committed to our long-term goals and recognize that this is a multi-year effort," the caucus said in a statement.