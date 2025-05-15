Summer Lee reintroduces historic Reparations Now resolution in the House

Representative Summer Lee has reintroduced her former colleague Cori Bush's Reparations Now resolution in the 119th Congress. © IMAGO / Newscom World

"We're here to say there's no more waiting, no more watering down, no more putting justice on layaway. Black folks are owed more than thoughts and prayers, and we're owed repair, we're owed restitution, and we're owed justice," Lee said during a Thursday news conference.

The Reparations Now resolution calls on the US government finally to fulfill its obligations toward Black Americans via a comprehensive program addressing the legacies of chattel slavery, Jim Crow apartheid, and ongoing racial discrimination.

The newly reintroduced resolution demands a formal apology for state-sanctioned abuses and an investment of at least $14 trillion in financial compensation to rectify past and present harms.

Lee's move comes as the reparations movement continues to make historic gains at the state and local levels in spite of Republicans' heightened efforts to cut diversity and equity programs, eliminate Black history and representation in education, and implement other regressive policies.

"Where the government has created a harm it has a duty to repair, so let's make it clear: there is a debt that does exist," Lee said. "This country has taken so much from Black folks and has a debt it owes because for over 400 years and to this very day, this country has stolen Black labor, Black lives, and Black futures."