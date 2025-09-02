Congress gets back to work as clock ticks on government shutdown

Washington DC - Lawmakers returned to work Tuesday after more than a month off, with a countdown beginning as they rush to pass a temporary budget and ward off a federal government shutdown before September 30.

Lawmakers in Congress are facing a September 30 deadline to avert a government shutdown. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The stakes are high: a shutdown would see an abrupt halt to many federal services, including some benefit payments, disruption to air traffic, and the furloughing of hundreds of thousands of civil servants.

President Donald Trump's Republicans have a majority in both chambers of Congress, but due to Senate rules will have to convince at least seven Democratic senators to vote for their budget.

It's a tall order: Democrats have already warned that the Trump administration's decision last week to cut nearly $5 billion in international aid could destroy any chance of talks.

"It is clear that Republicans are prioritizing chaos over governing, partisanship over partnership, and their own power over the American people," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a letter to fellow Democrats.

The "only way" to avoid a shutdown is for Republicans to work with Democrats on the bill, he said.

But it was far from certain that the White House would take such advice, having made virtually no concessions to Democrats since Trump returned to power in January.

Last time Congress faced a shutdown – in March of this year – Republicans refused talks with Democrats over massive budget cuts and the layoff of thousands of federal employees.

Ten Democratic senators, including Schumer, reluctantly voted for the bill to avoid the shutdown – provoking party supporters to accuse them of bowing to Trump and his radical agenda.

There is one glimmer of bipartisanship in Congress – but it will not be welcome to the White House, as it again stirs up the controversy of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.