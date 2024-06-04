House of Representatives advances bill to sanction ICC over Netanyahu arrest warrant

Washington DC - The House of Representatives voted Tuesday to advance a largely symbolic bill calling for sanctions on the International Criminal Court after its prosecutor applied for an arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The House of Representatives voted to advance a bill called for sanctions on the ICC after its prosecutor applied for an arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (r.). © Collage: Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & DEBBIE HILL / POOL / AFP

The Hague-based court's prosecutor has said Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant should be arrested on charges relating to the war in Gaza, along with three leaders of militant group Hamas.

The House's Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act – backed by almost every Republican and around a fifth of the Democrats – would bar US entry for ICC officials involved with the case, revoking their visas and restricting any US-based property transactions.

"Today's vote draws a line in the sand for lawless action by ICC officials," Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said in a statement.

"The US firmly stands with Israel and refuses to allow international bureaucrats to baselessly issue arrest warrants to Israeli leadership for false crimes."

The legislation is considered a "messaging bill," however, as it is unlikely to be taken up by the Democratic-run Senate and could be vetoed in any case by President Joe Biden, who has said he "strongly opposes" it.

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan said last month he was seeking warrants for the two Israelis – as well as Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar, Ismail Haniyeh, and Mohammed Deif – on suspicions of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The ICC's 124 member states will ultimately decide whether to enforce any warrants issued by its judges. Neither Israel nor the US are members.