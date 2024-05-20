Biden slams "outrageous" ICC bid to arrest Netanyahu for Gaza war crimes

Washington DC - President Joe Biden on Monday denounced an "outrageous" application by the International Criminal Court's prosecutor for an arrest warrant for Israel's prime minister and defense minister.

US President Joe Biden (r.) denounced the ICC's application for an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. © Collage: Brendan Smialowski & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Secretary of State Antony Blinken separately warned that efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza could be harmed by the move by the Hague-based court.

ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan is seeking arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as top Hamas leaders, on suspicion of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

"The ICC prosecutor's application for arrest warrants against Israeli leaders is outrageous. And let me be clear: whatever this prosecutor might imply, there is no equivalence – none – between Israel and Hamas," Biden said in a statement.

"We will always stand with Israel against threats to its security."

Neither the US nor Israel is a member of the ICC, and both have rejected its jurisdiction.

Biden did not comment on the warrant requests for Yahya Sinwar, the head of the Palestinian Hamas movement in Gaza, and Ismail Haniyeh, the movement's political chief.

Biden's expression of support for Netanyahu over the ICC bid comes despite recent disagreements with Israel over its conduct in the Gaza war.