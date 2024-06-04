Biden avoids direct comment on whether Netanyahu is prolonging Gaza war

Washington DC - President Joe Biden has declined to comment on speculation that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu might be continuing the war in the Gaza Strip for his own political self-preservation.

President Biden has again emphasized his support for Israel amid the war in Gaza. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

In an interview with TIME magazine, Biden said: "I'm not going to comment on that." But he added: "There is every reason for people to draw that conclusion."

Biden noted that before the Gaza war, Netanyahu had come in for heavy criticism for his judicial reforms.

"And so it's an internal domestic debate that seems to have no consequence. And whether he would change his position or not, it's hard to say, but it has not been helpful."

In the interview, which was conducted on Tuesday last week but only published this Tuesday, Biden emphasized his support for Israel in the fight against the Palestinian Islamist Hamas movement.

"My major disagreement with Netanyahu is, what happens after, what happens after Gaza's over? What, what does it go back to? Do Israeli forces go back in?" Biden asked.