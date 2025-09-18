House Republicans block Democrats' push for big subpoena in Epstein case
Washington DC - House Republicans recently shut down an effort by their Democratic colleagues to subpoena banks used by notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
During a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, Maryland Representative and the committee's top Democrat, Jamie Raskin, brought forth a motion to subpoena four banks that were connected to billions in suspicious financial transactions.
Raskin specifically pointed to JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, and Bank of New York Mellon, as he requested that their CEOs turn over everything they have in relation to Epstein.
"These four banks have flagged to the government $1.5 billion in suspicious transactions related to the sex trafficking crimes and conspiracy of Epstein, [his associate Ghislaine] Maxwell, and all of their collaborators," Raskin stated, per USA Today.
When the committee went to vote on the motion, Chair Jim Jordan of Ohio quickly approved a Republican move to table it.
Jordan's rejection was supported by the rest of the Republicans on the committee except for Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, who has been leading an effort to force a House vote to release the Epstein files in their entirety.
The committee did not stop to debate the motion, and those who opposed it did not explain their reasoning.
The bipartisan effort to release the Jeffrey Epstein files
The decision comes as President Donald Trump and his administration face ongoing backlash for refusing to release all federal files on Epstein to the public, despite repeatedly vowing to do so.
Trump has also faced accusations of being listed in the files, as he and Epstein were close friends for many years.
While Judiciary Committee Republicans have not yet explained why they rejected Raskin's effort, other House Republicans – and even some of Trump's MAGA allies – have been pushing for the files to be released.
Members of the House Oversight Committee from both sides of the aisle have worked together to successfully release portions of the files and other materials that have shed new light on the case.
Most recently, the Oversight Committee released a batch of documents that included a bizarre letter from someone believed to be a close friend of Epstein's as part of the infamous "birthday book" that Trump also appeared to have contributed to.
Cover photo: Collage: Samuel Corum / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Mandel NGAN / AFP