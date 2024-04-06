Youth groups to launch Protect Our Power campaign to reelect the Squad

Washington DC - A coalition of youth-led organizations is launching a new campaign to reelect the Squad amid coordinated big-money attacks on progressives in Congress .

From l. to r.: Congresswomen Summer Lee, Rashida Tlaib, and Cori Bush – targets in the Israel lobby's campaign to oust progressives – wear Palestinian keffiyehs and raise signs during President Joe Biden's 2024 State of the Union speech. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Over 100 youth organizers, the Sunrise Movement, and more grassroots groups are preparing to kick off the Protect Our Power campaign to back congressional progressives under threat.

"Today, we not only occupy the streets but Congress itself. With just a handful of insurgent electeds known as 'The Squad,' we have forced our generation's priorities to the forefront of American politics and reinspired young people to be involved in the political process," the groups shared in an information sheet.

"Now, a reactionary backlash, orchestrated by a small group of elites threatened by our influence in Congress, is trying to end it all."

The new initiative comes as pro-Israel lobby groups, including the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), Democratic Majority for Israel, and more, are orchestrating a hit campaign against progressives sympathetic to Palestinian suffering. AIPAC alone has threatened to spend $100 million in the 2024 election cycle to oust the Squad.

"We can let the voice of our generation in Congress be wiped out by those who are the most hostile to our calls for peace, safety, justice and a livable world. Or we can put up a fight," the youth organizations write.

"The only thing that beats organized money is organized people. Fortunately, that’s what we know how to do best."