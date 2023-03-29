Biden under fire over plans to auction off huge Gulf of Mexico chunk for oil drilling

Washington DC - Reports of plans to auction off a huge chunk of the Gulf of Mexico for oil drilling purposes have been slammed as yet another Biden administration failure to address the global climate emergency.

The Biden administration is auctioning off 73.3 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico for oil drilling. © TOM PENNINGTON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 73.3-million-acre area, which is around the size of Italy, is being auctioned by the US Department of the Interior Wednesday morning in order to expand fossil fuel extraction, per the Guardian.

The drilling projects to take place in the Gulf are expected to last decades.

The latest auction could result in the extraction of 1 billion barrels of oil and 4.4 trillion cubic feet of gas over the next 50 years, according to the US government.

Climate experts have long sounded the alarm over the dangers of the fossil fuel industry and urged politicians to push for a swift clean energy transition.