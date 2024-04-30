Caitlin Clark set to make WNBA debut in front of sold-out crowd!

Dallas, Texas - Basketball phenom Caitlin Clark is set to debut in the WNBA , and the hype surrounding the NCAA all-time leading scorer is bigger than ever.

Basketball phenom Caitlin Clark (r.) is preparing for her WNBA debut, and the buzz is at an all-time high for the former Iowa Hawkeye. © Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Clark, who was selected as the No. 1 pick by the Indiana Fever earlier this month, will face the Dallas Wings in a sold-out WNBA preseason game.

This game is significant because it's the first time Dallas has ever sold out a game, highlighting the excitement surrounding Clark's debut.

The former Iowa Hawkeye recently participated in her first WNBA practice, noting the main differences from college basketball are the increased speed and faster shot clock.

"It's definitely different, but that's what you expect when you start a new chapter in your life," Clark told The Spun. "It's fast, fast shot clock, but I think all of you know that's how I like to play.

"So, I think it suits my game pretty well. It's a fast pace, a lot faster than college, and you've to learn quicker because you've got to get your mind on Friday."