Caitlin Clark set to make WNBA debut in front of sold-out crowd!
Dallas, Texas - Basketball phenom Caitlin Clark is set to debut in the WNBA, and the hype surrounding the NCAA all-time leading scorer is bigger than ever.
Clark, who was selected as the No. 1 pick by the Indiana Fever earlier this month, will face the Dallas Wings in a sold-out WNBA preseason game.
This game is significant because it's the first time Dallas has ever sold out a game, highlighting the excitement surrounding Clark's debut.
The former Iowa Hawkeye recently participated in her first WNBA practice, noting the main differences from college basketball are the increased speed and faster shot clock.
"It's definitely different, but that's what you expect when you start a new chapter in your life," Clark told The Spun. "It's fast, fast shot clock, but I think all of you know that's how I like to play.
"So, I think it suits my game pretty well. It's a fast pace, a lot faster than college, and you've to learn quicker because you've got to get your mind on Friday."
When is Caitlin Clark's first WNBA game?
Fans will see how Clark adapts to the pace of the WNBA on Friday.
She will be playing alongside Aaliyah Boston, last year's No. 1 draft pick and former South Carolina star, making her debut one of the most anticipated in WNBA history.
The showdown between Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever against the Dallas Wings is set for Friday at 8 PM ET.
Cover photo: Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP