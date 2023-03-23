NCAA releases controversial transfer rules amid coaching carousel shockers

Indianapolis, Indiana - Amid surprising coaching changes during the March Madness Tournament , the NCAA revealed new transfer guidelines that have college basketball fans fuming!

Amid surprising coaching changes during March Madness, the NCAA revealed new transfer guidelines that have college basketball fans fuming! © JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Per Jon Roth stein of CBS Sports, the NCAA sent a memo to college programs on Wednesday night amending the way athletes can transfer between schools.

Now, players are prohibited from receiving a second waiver to transfer teams if a program changes coaches. Meaning: athletes cannot transfer programs a second time simply because of a coaching change.

Interestingly, the rule change comes after several college basketball coaches accepted coaching positions at new schools this week, leaving many athletes looking to play under new coaches.

With this said, it is common for college athletes to transfer schools based on coaching changes. And by the backlash on social media, many college sports fans agree.

"This is so dumb," one fan wrote in reponse to the rule change. "Coaches can leave whenever they want, but let’s forbid the players the coach left behind to leave."

"So coaches can change schools whenever they want, but players have to stick around and play for a coach that didn’t recruit them and a potentially depleted roster, possibly tanking the players' pro potential when the new coach brings in his guys," NBA agent Daniel Poneman tweeted. "This is criminal."

"If we insist they are 'student-athletes' treat them like regular students who can transfer whenever," one angry fan said. "The most troubling part of this, to me, loss of scholarship does not give you a waiver," they added, responding to another rule prohibiting playing after transferring.

"Gross standards by the NCAA. Typical."