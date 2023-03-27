Will LeBron James' son Bronny take LaVar Ball's advice on playing college basketball?

Anaheim, California - More of the basketball world is weighing in on the future of Lebron James' son Bronny James.

LaVar Ball (r), the father of NBA ballers LaMello and Lonzo, believes Bronny James (l) should carve out a different path to play ball professionally. © Collage: Harry How & Sean M. Haffey / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

After NBA champion Kevin Durant expressed his hopes to see Bronny James on the college basketball court, LaVar Ball, the father of NBA ballers LaMello and Lonzo Ball, thinks otherwise!

The 18-year-old son of the Los Angeles Lakers star is set to make one of the biggest decisions regarding his basketball career as he weighs options ahead of making the jump to the NBA by way of the 2024 Draft.

The choice has huge ramifications, as King James has already confessed his intention to sign to whichever team drafts his son.

Named a five-star recruit by On3, Bronny has solidified his top three picks to play college hoops as Ohio State, Oregon, and USC. He is projected to be a potential top-10 Draft pick in 2024.

With several routes to the NBA besides college ball, including playing in the NBA G League Ignite or overseas, many in the sports world are weighing in with advice for the high schooler.

According to LaVar Ball, however, there is one option that makes the most sense.

"It's better over here," Ball told The Sporting News Australia of being in favor of Bronny playing overseas.

"Why? Because you playing against grown men and you getting paid. If you want to play basketball and you really that dude, why am I sitting in class trying to pass a chemistry test? I don't want to play no chemistry. I don't want to practice no Spanish."

While it's true the younger James will be playing against older men overseas, Bronny likely won't have any issues getting paid while playing basketball as a student-athlete and his legacy star power.

Thanks to the NCAA's new Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) law, student-athletes are now able to make huge profits off of their image while still in school.

In fact, Bronny is reportedly the highest paid student-athlete already with an NIL value of over $7 million - even though heÄs still in high school.