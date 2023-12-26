Orange Bowl prediction: Is Florida State's roster exodus linked to Coach Mike Norvell?

Miami, Florida - Since their College Football Playoff (CFP) snub, Florida State has been on a downward spiral.

Florida State coach Mike Norvell (l.) might be the main reason quarterback Tate Rodemaker (r.) left the team before the Orange Bowl, leading to the team's roster shakeup. © Collage: Isaiah Vazquez & James Gilbert / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Following ACC championship weekend, where undefeated Florida State emerged as the team to beat, the College Football Playoff committee's controversial decision to rank them behind Alabama stirred up trouble for the Seminoles. There's since been a series of challenges for Florida State, both on and off the field.

In the wake of the CFP committee's decision, the Seminoles took legal action by filing lawsuits against both the committee and, subsequently, the ACC, aiming for an early departure from the conference.

The turmoil extended beyond legal matters, with a noticeable exodus of players leaving the program. Among them is starting quarterback Tate Rodemaker, who entered the transfer portal. His departure leaves Florida State relying on their third-string passer, Brock Glenn.

What adds a twist to Rodemaker's transfer is the involvement of Head Coach Mike Norvell. It appears Norvell may have actively encouraged Rodemaker to explore the transfer portal, suggesting Florida's starting quarterback position would have been filled by a recruit from the portal regardless - even if Rodemaker had stayed.

As the drama unfolds, Florida State finds itself navigating challenges both in player retention and coaching decisions, setting the stage for an uncertain future for the promising team.