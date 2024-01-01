Will Florida State's disastrous Orange Bowl spark changes in college football?

Miami, Florida - Will this year's Orange Bowl aftermath prompt major changes in college football ?

Florida State's Orange Bowl debacle against Georgia fueled calls for reform, sparking a wider debate on the state of college football. © Rich Storry / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Georgia-Florida State Orange Bowl turned out to be a catastrophe for the Seminoles, with the reigning national champions, Georgia, dominating them with a staggering score of 63-3. This lopsided victory marked the largest point margin in the history of college football.

The SEC-ACC showdown unfolded after Florida State's controversial exclusion from the College Football Playoff (CFP). Despite being undefeated conference champions, the Seminoles were ranked No. 5, falling behind 12-1 conference champions Texas and Alabama.

The playoff snub sparked heated debates among fans, creating a divided opinion on whether Florida State deserved a spot in the playoffs.

In the aftermath of Florida State's humiliating defeat, online discussions reflected varying perspectives.

Some fans supported the College Football Playoff committee's decision to exclude Florida State, while others echoed the sentiments expressed by Georgia head coach Kirby Smart: the chaotic state of college football requires significant changes.

The game and its surrounding controversies underscored the need for reform and prompted a broader discussion on the current state of college football.