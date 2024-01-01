Will Florida State's disastrous Orange Bowl spark changes in college football?
Miami, Florida - Will this year's Orange Bowl aftermath prompt major changes in college football?
The Georgia-Florida State Orange Bowl turned out to be a catastrophe for the Seminoles, with the reigning national champions, Georgia, dominating them with a staggering score of 63-3. This lopsided victory marked the largest point margin in the history of college football.
The SEC-ACC showdown unfolded after Florida State's controversial exclusion from the College Football Playoff (CFP). Despite being undefeated conference champions, the Seminoles were ranked No. 5, falling behind 12-1 conference champions Texas and Alabama.
The playoff snub sparked heated debates among fans, creating a divided opinion on whether Florida State deserved a spot in the playoffs.
In the aftermath of Florida State's humiliating defeat, online discussions reflected varying perspectives.
Some fans supported the College Football Playoff committee's decision to exclude Florida State, while others echoed the sentiments expressed by Georgia head coach Kirby Smart: the chaotic state of college football requires significant changes.
The game and its surrounding controversies underscored the need for reform and prompted a broader discussion on the current state of college football.
Is the college football transfer portal Bowl season's biggest enemy?
Georgia's head coach, Kirby Smart, pointed out the unfortunate consequence of this situation, emphasizing that it adversely affected the game. He expressed sympathy for the players on the Florida State sideline, who had to compete without their full roster.
While opting out of non-playoff Bowl games for NFL Draft preparation is a longstanding practice, the transfer portal introduced a unique challenge. Players entering the portal during the Bowl season face a dilemma because of the narrow timeframe set by the NCAA.
For instance, Maalik Murphy, Texas' backup starter, won't be part of the Rose Bowl in California due to entering the transfer portal. The portal opens on December 4 and closes on January 2, coinciding with the entire Bowl Season.
The current timing of the transfer portal creates difficulties for players to both find a new program and participate in a bowl game with their current team. If the transfer portal opened after the bowl season, it could potentially mitigate the disruptive impact on team rosters, preventing situations like the one witnessed in the Orange Bowl.
Will the NCAA make the necessary changes to the transfer portal concerning college football this offseason?
Cover photo: Rich Storry / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP