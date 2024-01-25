Will Michigan football hire Sherron Moore as the next head coach?

Ann Arbor, Michigan - Is Michigan football looking to promote its next head coach from within the current staff?

Current offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore (r) is reportedly poised to take over Michigan football as head coach following Jim Harbaugh's exit. © Mike Mulholland / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, Jim Harbaugh officially left Michigan as head coach to helm the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers.

Although the new head coach has not been announced, reports indicate that current offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore is poised to take over, according to Chris Balas of The Wolverine.

Moore is expected to be officially appointed after the position is posted for seven days, as mandated by Michigan state law.

Moore, who successfully led the team to victories against Maryland, Penn State, and arch-rival Ohio State during Harbaugh's suspension last season, is seen as a strong candidate to take over the position.

Former Wolverine football player Zak Zinter expressed support for the promotion, tweeting, "No interviews needed. It's Papa Moore's time."

The transition from Jim Harbaugh to a potential new era under Sherrone Moore reflects an exciting chapter for Michigan football as fans eagerly await the official announcement.