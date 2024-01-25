Will Michigan football hire Sherron Moore as the next head coach?
Ann Arbor, Michigan - Is Michigan football looking to promote its next head coach from within the current staff?
On Wednesday, Jim Harbaugh officially left Michigan as head coach to helm the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers.
Although the new head coach has not been announced, reports indicate that current offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore is poised to take over, according to Chris Balas of The Wolverine.
Moore is expected to be officially appointed after the position is posted for seven days, as mandated by Michigan state law.
Moore, who successfully led the team to victories against Maryland, Penn State, and arch-rival Ohio State during Harbaugh's suspension last season, is seen as a strong candidate to take over the position.
Former Wolverine football player Zak Zinter expressed support for the promotion, tweeting, "No interviews needed. It's Papa Moore's time."
The transition from Jim Harbaugh to a potential new era under Sherrone Moore reflects an exciting chapter for Michigan football as fans eagerly await the official announcement.
Will Michigan see an exodus of players after Jim Harbaugh's exit?
After Jim Harbaugh's exit, Michigan football opened a 30-day transfer portal window, allowing players a month to decide if they wanted to leave the program.
This mirrors the current situations at both Alabama and Washington, where Nick Saban's retirement and Kalen DeBoer's departure, respectively, have led to significant player exoduses.
Washington experienced players following DeBoer, while Alabama faced roster raids, notably by Ohio State.
One question now looms for Michigan: will they undergo a similar reshaping of their program in the post-Harbaugh era?
Fasten your seatbelt folks! The Michigan football offseason is about to get hectic.
Cover photo: Mike Mulholland / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP