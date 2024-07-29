Iowa becomes latest state to adopt near-total abortion ban

Washington DC - After a year-long legal battle, Iowa became the latest state to enact a near-total abortion ban on Monday, keeping the charged issue of reproductive rights at the forefront of November's presidential election .

Iowa's Republican governor, Kim Reynolds, said last week that lifting the injunction was "a victory for life," adding that "there is nothing more sacred and no cause more worthy than protecting innocent unborn lives." © SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

The law prohibits terminating nearly all pregnancies after six weeks – the point at which cardiac activity can be detected – even though many women do not realize they are pregnant at this stage.



Previously in the Midwestern state, abortion was permitted within up to 20 weeks of gestation.

Initially passed last year, the ban was placed on hold by a judge but then reinstated following a narrow 4-3 ruling by Iowa's supreme court last month.

"This morning, more than 1.5 million women in Iowa woke up with fewer rights than they had last night because of another Trump Abortion Ban," Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, wrote on X.

Her Republican opponent, former president Donald Trump, appointed three conservative Supreme Court justices who in 2022 helped overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that had guaranteed a national right to abortion for nearly 50 years.

The Iowa law states exceptions for cases of rape and incest, as well as situations where the mother's life is at risk or the fetus has an abnormality so great it would result in stillbirth.

However, in states with similar bans, these exemptions have often proven ineffective, with hospitals and doctors hesitant to risk prosecution, forcing women to seek care out of state.

Women can still obtain medical abortions via online clinics that mail pills, websites that will sell them without a consultation, or community networks of volunteers who can help people obtain them for free.