Washington passes shield law to protect access to abortion and gender-affirming care

Olympia, Washington - The Washington state legislature has passed a shield law to protect access to abortions and gender-affirming care for all patients, even those from out of state.

Protesters in Seattle march for abortion rights following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. © David Ryder / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Washington's shield law, known as HB 1469, passed out of the state Senate 29-20, after it advanced out of the House in February.

If signed into law, the bill would prevent state law enforcement agencies from complying with extradition requests or other court orders concerning out-of-state residents seeking reproductive or gender-affirming care in Washington.

It would also protect medical records and restrict businesses from complying with out-of-state subpoenas for information.

The bill's passage stands in sharp contrast to actions taken in the neighboring state of Idaho, where Republicans have moved to criminalize those who help patients seek out-of-state abortion care.