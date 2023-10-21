Fall food horoscope: The best treats to whip up for your zodiac sign!

Cooler temperatures mean it's finally time to bake! Your fall baking horoscope will tell you what fall treat you need to make, according to your zodiac sign.

By Jamie Grasse

Your fall baking horoscope can help you figure out what fall food you need to make according to your zodiac sign.

If your star sign was a fall treat, what would it be? Cool fall weather calls for warm baked treats, plus Halloween is right around the corner. It's time to enjoy some sweets! But what should you bake, a fall classic like pumpkin pie or something more involved like sourdough bread? Should fire signs like Leo, Aries, and Sagittarius stick to classic fall treats like pie and cookies? Should water signs make sure to bake with something boozy? What kind of oven creations go well with Earth signs like Taurus, and what do Virgos need to make everyone feel comfy? If the falling leaves have you craving baked goods, then we've got the fall treat suggestion you need in this horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Apple cider donuts

As a fire sign, you believe spice belongs in everything. Find out if your baking skills are up to par and see if you can cook up apple cider donuts that will make even the competition say wow.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Pumpkin pie

As an earth sign, creating comfort is your thing. Soothe your loved ones with a silky smooth pumpkin pie. Luckily for your family and friends, you top your desserts with a scoop of ice and whipped cream. Calories don't count when you're having fun, right?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Pumpkin spice martini

Why eat a cookie or cake when you could sip your calories with friends and party? A pumpkin spice martini is the drink you need to have at your next fall or Halloween party. Drinks and dancing are more your thing than kitchen drudgery, after all!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Apple pie

You can be crisp, but in truth, you're always one step away from gushing. You're like an apple pie. This baked good will help you tap into your power, Cancer. Why not eat some hot pie with ice cream and have a cleansing cry?

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Halloween cupcakes

You believe in celebrating every holiday to the extreme. For you, fall means one thing: Halloween. Your house is decorated already, and you have a winning costume already. Now all you need is a cupcake with slime colored frosting or a tombstone topping.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Garlic bread

Virgo, you're witchy and tricky in the kitchen. Rising bread and vanquishing demons is totally your thing, especially because people tend to underestimate your wild side and love of pungent flavors. You love baking challenges and the earthly taste of garlic. Make bread that will slay this fall!

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Candied apple

You know, healthy things can become decadent aesthetic sweets. Plus, you love anything that's a delight to eat. Romance is your calling. Make a candy apple that shines, and give it to the apple of your eye!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Brownie with cream cheese frosting

Many think you're too cool to spend time in the kitchen, but in reality, you're something of a baking magician. When you decide a recipe is worth your time, you can make something succulent and bewitching. Like a brownie, when you decide to give someone your attention, it's thrilling.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Everything-but-the-kitchen-sink cookies

You're a wild one and love to mess with recipes. Get your baking on, but do it with the confidence that comes to you naturally. Make cookies with whatever you find: candy corn, chips, peanuts, and more. You prefer to wing it and make up a flavor that's never been seen before.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Jalapeño popper mummies

Many think you're a very serious sign and that you really need to unwind. By dressing up some cheese-stuffed chilies with dough and giving them eyes, you might just prove that you've got a goofy side.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Cornbread muffin

You wanted to make something decedent but ended up consumed with your project. Thankfully, you found cornmeal in the back of your cupboard. You decided slightly sweet muffins would scratch your fall backing itch better than nothing.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Snickerdoodle cookies

If you were a baked good, you'd be a snickerdoodle cookie, Pisces. You're sweet and chewy in discussions and know how to make people smile. You always have some surprising spice to add.