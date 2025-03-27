Academy stays quiet on Israeli settler attack on Oscar winner out of respect for "unique viewpoints"

Los Angeles, California - After facing fierce backlash, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has explained its silence on the brutal Israeli settler attack on Oscar winner Hamdan Ballal – without naming the Palestinian filmmaker.

Yuval Abraham, who co-directed the Academy Award-winning documentary No Other Land with Ballal, shared a letter from Academy leaders Bill Kramer and Janet Yang alluding to their silence on the assault.

"We fundamentally believe that film has the power to enlighten global audiences and highlight different perspectives – and we courage our members to use their art to do so," the letter, sent via email to members of the Academy, said.

"The Academy condemns harming or suppressing artists for their work or their viewpoints."

The letter never directly addressed the attack on Ballal but appeared to acknowledge the backlash to the Academy's silence, adding, "Understandably, we are often asked to speak on behalf of the Academy in response to social, political, and economic events.

"In these instances, it is important to note that the Academy represents close to 11,000 global members with many unique viewpoints."

In the same X thread, Abraham drew attention to a snippet of the Academy's response to previous threats by the Iranian government against filmmakers and actors, where the threats were explicitly named and called out.

Ballal was released on Tuesday after being violently attacked by Israeli settlers in the illegally occupied West Bank. He was detained by Israeli police after "being handcuffed all night and beaten in a military base."

The filmmaker revealed in an interview that he believes he was specifically targeted because of his recent Oscar win for No Other Land, which focuses on Israeli settler violence and the forced displacement of Palestinians.