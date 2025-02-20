Arab leaders meet to counter Trump's Gaza ethnic cleansing plan

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Arab leaders will gather in Saudi Arabia on Friday to counter President Donald Trump's plan for US control of Gaza and the expulsion of its inhabitants, diplomatic and government sources said.

US President Donald Trump (r.) and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hold a press conference in the East Room of the White House on February 4, 2025. © IM WATSON / AFP

The plan stirred rare unity among Arab states which roundly rejected Trump's idea, but they could still disagree over who will govern the Palestinian territory and who will pay for reconstruction.

Umer Karim, an expert on Saudi foreign policy, told AFP the summit would be the "most consequential" in decades in relation to the wider Arab world and the Palestinian issue.

Trump provoked international outrage when he announced that the US would "take over the Gaza Strip," moving 2.4 million Gazans living there to neighboring Egypt and Jordan.

A source close to the Saudi government told AFP Arab leaders would discuss "a reconstruction plan counter to Trump's plan for Gaza."

Meeting with Trump in Washington on February 11, Jordan's King Abdullah II said Egypt would present a plan for a way forward.

The Saudi source said the talks would discuss "a version of the Egyptian plan" the king mentioned.

Friday's summit was originally planned for Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Jordan. It has since been expanded to include the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the Palestinian Authority.

For Palestinians, any attempt to force them from Gaza would have echoes of what the Arab world calls the "Nakba" or catastrophe, when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians fled in the mass forced displacement that came with Israel's creation in 1948.