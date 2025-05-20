New video of Mahmoud Khalil's arrest contradicts Trump administration's claims
New York, New York - Newly released footage of Mahmoud Khalil's arrest casts further doubt on the legality of the Columbia University Palestinian rights activist's ongoing detention.
The surveillance video – obtained via subpoena – shows Khalil appearing to comply with plainclothes US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in the lobby of his Columbia-owned apartment building during his March 8 arrest.
In the five-minute clip, Khalil is seen talking on the phone and with the officers. At no point does he appear like he is trying to resist or flee.
The footage seems to contradict Trump administration claims that Khalil had tried to run away during his arrest and follows revelations that ICE did not have a warrant when he was detained.
"The world now knows ICE unconstitutionally arrested Mahmoud in retaliation for his defense of Palestinian rights and lives," Ramzi Kassem, co-director of the Creating Law Enforcement Accountability & Responsibility project, said in a press release.
"After the government finally admitted that agents did not even have an administrative warrant for Mahmoud’s arrest, this video is the nail in the coffin of ICE’s lies: it shows, plain as day, that Mahmoud was calm and collected and that he never tried to run."
Khalil's legal team has now filed a renewed request asking the immigration court to terminate the case.
Mahmoud Khalil's wife and son accept diploma at People's Graduation
Khalil had been a prominent member of the Palestine liberation movement on the Columbia University campus, with the Trump administration claiming he poses a threat to US foreign policy interests.
Since March, the recent graduate student and green card holder has been locked up at the Central Louisiana ICE Processing Center – over 1,400 miles away from his home – where he missed the birth of his son, Deen, on April 21.
"I feel suffocated by my rage and the cruelty of a system that deprived your mother and me of sharing this experience. Why do faceless politicians have the power to strip human beings of their divine moments?" Khalil wrote in a powerful letter to Deen from detention.
Dr. Noor Abdalla, Khalil's wife and a US citizen, on Sunday accepted an honorary diploma for her husband during the People's Graduation, an alternative ceremony held at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City for students unable to participate in their universities' commencements.
Also in attendance were renowned Palestinian journalist and author Mohammed el-Kurd, actor Susan Sarandon, and many more supporters echoing calls for Khalil's release.
The next hearing in Khalil's immigration case is set for Thursday. Meanwhile, he is challenging the legality of his arrest in a separate case before a federal court in New Jersey.
