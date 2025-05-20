New video of Mahmoud Khalil's arrest contradicts Trump administration's claims

New York, New York - Newly released footage of Mahmoud Khalil's arrest casts further doubt on the legality of the Columbia University Palestinian rights activist's ongoing detention.

A demonstrator holds a "Free Mahmoud Khalil" sign on the 77th anniversary of the Nakba in New York City's Union Square Park on May 15, 2025. © KENA BETANCUR / AFP

The surveillance video – obtained via subpoena – shows Khalil appearing to comply with plainclothes US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in the lobby of his Columbia-owned apartment building during his March 8 arrest.

In the five-minute clip, Khalil is seen talking on the phone and with the officers. At no point does he appear like he is trying to resist or flee.

The footage seems to contradict Trump administration claims that Khalil had tried to run away during his arrest and follows revelations that ICE did not have a warrant when he was detained.

"The world now knows ICE unconstitutionally arrested Mahmoud in retaliation for his defense of Palestinian rights and lives," Ramzi Kassem, co-director of the Creating Law Enforcement Accountability & Responsibility project, said in a press release.

"After the government finally admitted that agents did not even have an administrative warrant for Mahmoud’s arrest, this video is the nail in the coffin of ICE’s lies: it shows, plain as day, that Mahmoud was calm and collected and that he never tried to run."

Khalil's legal team has now filed a renewed request asking the immigration court to terminate the case.