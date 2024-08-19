DNC stirs up anger in Chicago's "Little Palestine" over Kamala Harris's stance on Gaza

Bridgeview, Illinois - On the outskirts of Chicago, as enthusiastic Democrats gather for their national convention, some residents of "Little Palestine " have a different message for presidential nominee Kamala Harris .

"They won't be having our votes this year," said Ali Ibrahim, the manager of a Palestinian bakery in Bridgeview, Illinois, a pendant in the shape of historic Palestinian lands hanging around his neck. "And we do not want them in office."



Nestled by Midway International Airport and a soccer stadium, the Chicago suburb is home to the largest Palestinian community in the US.

Palestinian flags flutter in the wind, shops display signs in both Arabic and English, and posters call for demonstrations against steadfast US military support of Israel as the death toll mounts in Gaza.

The kickoff of the Democratic National Convention on Monday, just 15 miles away in downtown Chicago, has only heightened divisions between Palestinian Americans and the national party and comes amid similar fractures with the country's larger Arab community, once a reliable Democratic voting bloc.

"We are angry. We are frustrated," Souzan Naser, a 46-year-old professor, told AFP. "You can't expect us to vote for you when your values, your policies, your principles don't align with ours."

President Joe Biden has stuck by Israel in its war in Gaza, sparked by an attack by Hamas militants on October 7 that resulted in the deaths of 1,198 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures. Hamas also seized 251 hostages in the attack.



The Israeli military campaign in Gaza in response has killed more than 40,000 people, according to the territory's health ministry, with the United Nations rights chief saying "most the dead" were women and children.

Swaths of the territory have been reduced to rubble, humanitarian aid has been blocked from entering the Strip, and international observers have raised serious human rights concerns.