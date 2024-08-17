Trump and Harris hold dueling battleground rallies as polling reveals tightening race

Washington DC - Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are holding dueling campaign stops in the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania this weekend, as new polling shows the US vice president making major gains ahead of her big moment at next week's Democratic National Convention.

Donald Trump will hold a rally in the small town of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. © Adam Gray / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Trump will hold a rally in the small town of Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, while Harris is taking her tour bus on several stops around Pittsburgh on Sunday before heading to the convention in Chicago.



The momentum in the White House race has shifted dramatically since President Joe Biden abruptly pulled out on July 21, with Harris's whirlwind entry energizing the Democratic Party base.

A survey by the New York Times and Siena College published Saturday had Harris storming back into contention in four critical battleground states that Trump had looked set to win comfortably against Biden.

The Republican has struggled to find an effective counter to the Harris surge, and the new poll will likely trigger further consternation in his campaign team, with the vice president now ahead in Arizona and North Carolina and getting closer in Nevada and Georgia.

The stakes will be high for Trump to find some fresh impetus at Saturday's public rally after a series of distinctly low-energy events held at his Florida resort home and a golf club he owns in New Jersey.

The Trump campaign's statements have focused on issues like immigration and inflation, but the candidate himself has spent large chunks of recent speeches launching personal attacks against Harris, which may not play well with the undecided and independent voters he needs to win on November 5.

"Hard-working Americans are suffering because of the Harris-Biden administration's dangerously liberal policies," a campaign statement said ahead of the Wilkes-Barre rally.

"Prices are excruciatingly high, cost of living has soared, crime has skyrocketed, and illegal immigrants are pouring into our country," it said, although a recent crackdown on the Mexico border has stemmed much of the flow of undocumented workers and asylum seekers.

Whether Trump can stay on that message is another matter.