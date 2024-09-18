Doctors in Lebanon describe horror of suspected Israeli pager attack as UN calls for consequences

Doctors in Lebanon spoke of horrific eye injuries and finger amputations, a day after suspected Israeli sabotage caused pagers to explode across the country

Beirut, Lebanon - Doctors in Lebanon spoke Wednesday of horrific eye injuries and finger amputations, a day after suspected Israeli sabotage caused pagers to explode across the country, killing 12 people and wounding up to 2,800.

Doctors in Lebanon struggled to deal with the carnage caused by a suspected Israeli sabotage operation that led to thousands of pagers exploding. © REUTERS "The injuries were mainly to the eyes and hands, with finger amputations, shrapnel in the eyes – some people lost their sight," said doctor Joelle Khadra, who was working in emergency at Beirut's Hotel-Dieu hospital.

Hundreds of pagers, many – but not all – belonging to members of Hezbollah, exploded simultaneously on Tuesday, in what is widely considered to have been an Israeli operation. Khadra told AFP that Hotel-Dieu, located in the Lebanese capital's Christian-majority Ashrafieh district, treated about 80 injured. Around 20 "were admitted to intensive care immediately and were put on ventilators to ensure they wouldn't suffocate due to the swelling in their faces," she said. "The rest are going one after the other to the operating room. Today, we have 55 surgeries," she added, wearing her white doctor's coat over her blue scrubs.

Carnage "beyond what can be described"

Thousands of pagers, many – but not all – being used by Hezbollah members, simultaneously detonated on Tuesday. © AFP A doctor at another hospital in Beirut said he worked all night and that the injuries were "out of this world – never seen anything like it". "It's beyond what can be described," he said, requesting anonymity because he was not authorized by the hospital to speak to the media. "We have a lot of injuries with amputated fingers" because people were holding the pagers in one or both hands, he said, while some people who had been sitting on the floor also had wounded feet. But the "most devastating" wounds were when the pagers blew up in people's faces, he said, citing up to 40 patients with eye injuries, most of them severe. Around three-quarters of those patients "lost one eye completely, and the other eye is either somewhat salvageable or barely salvageable," he said, while "15 to 20%... lost both eyes in a way that's irreparable". "A lot of colleagues have been saying this is worse compared to the August 4... (eye) injuries that we saw," he said, referring to a catastrophic 2020 explosion at Beirut's port killed more than 220 people and injured some 6,500. The doctor also reported "a lot of burns and foreign bodies – metallic pieces of pagers being retrieved from patients' eyes, brains, faces, sinuses, from their insides, from their bones". He said there was "a lot of tissue loss, fingers lost -- things that we can't repair, we can't replace".

UN human rights chief demands accountability

Health Minister Firass Abiad said Wednesday that two children were among 12 people killed, while almost 300 people were "in critical condition", some suffering facial injuries and bleeding in the brain. Of some 1,800 people who were admitted to hospital, "460 needed operations on their eyes, face or limbs, particularly the hands," he said, noting "multiple finger or hand amputations." n a statement, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk described the attacks as "shocking," and said their impact on civilians was "unacceptable."