Gaza ceasefire to begin Sunday as Israel keeps up mass killing until the last moment

Gaza City, Gaza - A temporary ceasefire in Gaza will begin Sunday morning at 8:30 AM local time, mediator Qatar said on Saturday after Israel's cabinet voted to approve the truce and hostage release deal.

As a ceasefire was set to begin on Sunday morning, Israel continued to brutally bomb Gaza, killing over 100 people in less than 48 hours. © REUTERS

"As coordinated by the parties to the agreement and the mediators, the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will begin at 8:30 am on Sunday, January 19, local time in Gaza," Qatar's foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said on X.

"We advise the inhabitants to take precaution, exercise the utmost caution, and wait for directions from official sources."

Israel's justice ministry announced 737 Palestinian prisoners and hostages would be freed as part of the first phase of the deal – none before 4:00 PM local time Sunday.

"The government has approved the hostage return plan," the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said early Saturday after the full cabinet held its vote.

Netanyahu's office said the deal "supports achieving the objectives of the war," which he has repeatedly named as "total victory" over Hamas.