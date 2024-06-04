US proposes UN Security Council resolution backing Israel-Hamas ceasefire plan

New York, New York - The US on Monday announced a draft Security Council resolution supporting the Israel -Hamas ceasefire plan outlined by Joe Biden last week.

"Numerous leaders and governments, including in the region, have endorsed this plan," said US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.



The draft text, seen by AFP, "welcomes the new deal announced on May 31, and calls upon Hamas to accept it fully and implement its terms without delay and without condition."

Biden outlined on Friday what he called an Israeli plan that in three phases would end the bloody conflict, free all hostages, and lead to the reconstruction of the devastated Palestinian territory without Hamas in power.

But fissures between the two allies emerged when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office stressed that the ongoing war on Gaza would continue until all of Israel's "goals are achieved," including the destruction of Hamas' military and governing capabilities.

Israeli media have questioned to what extent Biden's ceasefire speech and some crucial details were coordinated with Netanyahu's team, including how long any truce would hold and how many captives would be freed and when.