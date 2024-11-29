International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People: Protests planned nationwide

New York, New York - As Israel's year-long destruction of Gaza continues unabated, protesters in the US and all over the world are marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People on Friday.

Protests marking the International Day of Solidarity on November 29 are planned in major cities all over the US and the world. © IMAGO / Wolfgang Maria Weber

Protests demanded an end to Israel's mass killing of Palestinians are planned in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Denver, among other major US cities.

"We call upon all people of conscience to join us in the streets of NYC to demonstrate our unwavering support for the Palestinian people in the struggle against US-Israeli genocide and occupation," wrote the New York chapter of the Palestinian Youth Movement on Instagram.

Similar actions are planned all over the world.

November 29 – the date on which the UN resolution to partition Palestine was adopted in 1947 – was declared the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People in 1977.

"Every year on this day, the international community marks the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People," UN General Secretary António Guterres wrote on X.

"(The UN) will continue to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people and their inalienable rights to live in peace, security and dignity."