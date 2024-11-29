International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People: Protests planned nationwide
New York, New York - As Israel's year-long destruction of Gaza continues unabated, protesters in the US and all over the world are marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People on Friday.
Protests demanded an end to Israel's mass killing of Palestinians are planned in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Denver, among other major US cities.
"We call upon all people of conscience to join us in the streets of NYC to demonstrate our unwavering support for the Palestinian people in the struggle against US-Israeli genocide and occupation," wrote the New York chapter of the Palestinian Youth Movement on Instagram.
Similar actions are planned all over the world.
November 29 – the date on which the UN resolution to partition Palestine was adopted in 1947 – was declared the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People in 1977.
"Every year on this day, the international community marks the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People," UN General Secretary António Guterres wrote on X.
"(The UN) will continue to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people and their inalienable rights to live in peace, security and dignity."
Israel's US-backed onslaught
Almost half a century later, Gaza is facing annihilation in the face of an Israeli assault that has taken genocidal proportions, according to legal experts, human rights groups, and scholars.
Since the October 7, 2023 Hamas-led attacks, Israel has killed at least 44,000 Palestinians in the strip, with the true number believed to be far higher. Gaza has been reduced to rubble after more than a year of hospitals, schools, mosques, and homes being targeted. A catastrophic famine is looming, with Israel consistently blocking the entry and distribution of aid.
These actions and a catalog of well-documented war crimes have led to an ongoing genocide case launched by South Africa against Israel at the International Court of Justice.
The International Criminal Court has also issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defense minister, Yoav Gallant.
The US – Israel's biggest military, financial, and diplomatic backer – has provided the majority of weapons used in Gaza and has consistently UN Security Council resolutions aimed at forcing an end to the carnage.
