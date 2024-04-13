Iran seizes ship "related" to Israel in major operation as tensions threaten to spiral

Tehran, Iran - Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Saturday seized a container ship that they say is "related" to Israel , state media reported, as tensions soar in the region.

Iran said it had seized the container ship MCS Aries, which it says it "related" to Israel, near the Strait of Hormuz. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

"A container ship named 'MCS Aries' was seized by the Sepah (Guards) Navy Special Forces by carrying out a heliborne operation," IRNA state news agency reported.



It added that the operation took place "near the Strait of Hormuz", a waterway vital to world trade, and "this ship has now been directed towards the territorial waters" of Iran.

The Iranian report came after two maritime security agencies said "regional authorities" had seized a vessel off the coast of the United Arab Emirates.

"Vessel reported to have been seized by regional authorities" off the coast of Fujairah, the Royal Navy's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said, without providing further details.

Security firm Ambrey said it "observed still footage of at least three individuals fast-roping from a helicopter onto what appeared to be a container ship".

Italian-Swiss Shipping group MSC said Saturday that there were 25 crew members on board the vessel.