Israel accused of "blatant war crime" after strike on UN clinic in Gaza kills 19, including children

Jabalia, Gaza - Israel committed its latest massacre in Gaza Wednesday as an airstrike on a UN building in Jabalia refugee camp reportedly killed at least 19 people, including nine children.

Repeating the same justification it has used over 18 months of destroying hospitals, schools, mosques, and universities, Israel claimed without providing evidence that UNRWA clinic was "a command and control center that was being used for coordinating terrorist activity."

Gaza civil defense spokesperson Mahmud Bassal said dozens more people were wounded in

The Palestinian foreign ministry condemned the "massacre at the UNRWA clinic in Jabalia", calling for "serious international pressure" to halt Israel's widening offensive.

The Islamic Jihad militant group called the bombing a "blatant war crime".

Israel resumed major air strikes on the Palestinian territory on March 18 after unilaterally breaking a six-week truce, killing over 1,000 people and more than 30 children every day since.

It has again subjected the territory to mass starvation by blocking the entry of all aid – a war crime, according to the UN – and launched another ground invasion in order to annex "large areas that will be incorporated into Israeli security zones," according to Defense Minister Israel Katz.