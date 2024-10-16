Israel accused of using call for help to kill Virginia man's family, including US resident

Jabalia, Gaza - The family of a Virginia man of Palestinian descent was reportedly killed in repeated Israeli attacks on their residence in Gaza .

Palestinian men gather outside a collapsed building as they attempt to rescue survivors from underneath the rubble following Israeli bombardment in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. © Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) announced the massacre in a press release, stating that 14 people – including the Virginia man's mother, a lawful US permanent resident – had been killed in Monday night airstrikes on the Jabalia refugee camp targeting their home.

After the initial strike, some of the family members were injured but alive, trapped under the rubble. They contacted Israeli authorities for aid and sent GPS coordinates of their home in order to secure ambulance care.

"However, the Israeli military apparently used that information to bomb the house a second time and then targeted the ambulance as it attempted to rescue the survivors, killing the doctor and several children," CAIR stated in its release.

There were reportedly 15 people in the house at the time of the attack, including seven children. A medical doctor, Dr. Ahmed Najjar, was also killed while trying to rescue survivors.

A 7-year-old boy was the only family member to make it out alive.