Israel bombs Yemeni airport where World Health Organization chief was boarding flight

Sanaa, Yemen - Israeli air strikes hit rebel-held Sanaa's international airport and other targets in Yemen on Thursday as the head of the UN's World Health Organization said he and his team prepared to fly out.

Israel bombed Sanaa's international airport Thursday in a massive attack on critical Yemeni infrastructure. © REUTERS

Yemen's civil aviation authority said the airport planned to reopen on Friday after the strikes that it said occurred while the UN aircraft "was getting ready for its scheduled flight."

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether they knew at the time that WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was there. Israel's attack came a day after the Houthis claimed the firing of a missile and two drones at Israel.

Attacks against Israel have stepped up since late November, when a ceasefire took effect between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah.

Al-Masirah TV said the Israeli strikes killed six people, after earlier Houthi statements said two people died at the rebel-held capital's airport, and another at Ras Issa port.

The strikes targeting the airport, military facilities, and power stations in rebel areas marked the second time since December 19 that Israel has hit targets in Yemen after rebel missile fire towards Israel.

In his latest warning to the rebels, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would "continue until the job is done."