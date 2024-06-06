Israeli government linked to pro-war propaganda campaign targeting US officials

Washington DC - The Israeli government has been tied to an online influence campaign launched last year in an effort to shape American policy and public opinion toward the ongoing siege of Gaza .

From l. to r.: Senator Raphael Warnock, Representative Ritchie Torres, and House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries were several of the lawmakers targeted in the Israeli influence campaign. © Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA, MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Israel's Ministry of Diaspora Affairs commissioned and financed a disinformation and influence campaign starting last October as the government sought to boost support for its assault on the occupied Palestinian territory of Gaza, the New York Times reported.

The scheme involved the creation of hundreds of fake social media accounts sharing pro-Israel information. The comments on X, Facebook, and Instagram – often calling for continued US funding for Israel – purported to come from concerned constituents, but in reality, many were generated using ChatGPT.

Additionally, the propaganda campaign created three fake news sites which stole and rewrote articles from top US news sites with a pro-Israel bent.

The operations targeted over 120 elected officials in the US. Black Democrats, including Representatives Hakeem Jeffries and Ritchie Torres as well as Senator Raphael Warnock, were particularly hard hit.

The New York Times said Israel's Ministry of Diaspora Affairs spent $2 million on the project, hiring Israeli political marketing firm STOIC to implement it.

The operation was first uncovered last March, but direct ties to the Israeli government have only now come to light.