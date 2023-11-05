Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu urged to resign in protest outside his home

Jerusalem, Israel - Hundreds of people have called for the resignation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a demonstration in front of his home in Jerusalem, The Times of Israel reported on Sunday.

Protestors gather against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu near his residence in Jerusalem on November 4, 2023. © REUTERS

Police clashed with protesters during the Saturday evening demonstration and arrested three people, the newspaper said. They accused the protestors of attempting to breach security around the prime minister's home.



The protesters called for Netanyahu to approve a swap deal for the hostages being held in the Gaza Strip, accusing him of being responsible for failures in the lead-up and response to the October 7 Hamas attack.

Anti-Netanyahu protests were also held in other centers. The prime minister has thus far refused to accept responsibility for the attacks.

In central Tel Aviv, thousands gathered on the recently renamed Captives Square to show support for the families of the more than 240 hostages seized by Hamas, while others rallied in support of a ceasefire.